Paramount+ announces major update about 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' release

'Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender' will not release in theatres

The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender is set to debut in theatres first. But not anymore. Paramount+ announced the movie will skip cinemas and drop directly on the streamer next fall.

In the movie, Dave Bautista, Eric Nam, Jessica Matten, Dionne Quan, Roman Zaragoza, and Steven Yeun have already been announced in the voice cast, but new actors have also been added, Taika Waititi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Dee Bradley Baker, Freida Pinto, and Ke Huy Quan.

In addition, Lauren Montgomery, Steven Ahn, and William Mata serve as directors. Meanwhile, producers include Latifa Ouaou, Maryann Garger, Bryan Konietzko, and Michael Dante DiMartino.

Jeremy Zuckerman, an award-winning composer, will return to make the score of both the show and the movie.

In a statement, Jane Wiseman, head of originals for Paramount+, says, “The Avatar Universe has captivated audiences for two decades, and Paramount+ is proud to be the exclusive streaming home. These additions solidify Paramount+ as the destination for the animated Avatar Universe.”

Separately from Paramount+ and Nickelodeon, Netflix's live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series has released its second-season trailer, and it will arrive on the streamer in 2026.