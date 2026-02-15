Teyana Taylor reflects on her friendship with Julia Roberts

Teyana Taylor has opened up about her bond with Julie Roberts.

After meeting for the first time at the 2026 Golden Globes Awards, Taylor admits Roberts and her became "instant" pals.

Speaking with People Magazine, the One Battle After Another actress also revealed that she was starstruck when met Roberts.

Taylor said, "Everybody knows that I love Julia Roberts."

Adding, "I'm obsessed with her. And she was on the carpet at the same time I was on the carpet, but it was the part where it's all the videos and stuff happening, so we wasn't in front of cameras."

"They brought her over and I looked, and I started backing up and my eyes was watering and she was coming closer," Taylor also shared. "And I said, ‘Don't come an inch closer.’ And she was coming closer, and then I just dived into her arms and it was just so amazing."

She noted, "We was like instant besties."

Admitting to crying during the sweet moment, Taylor also revealed the support she received from Roberts while receiving Best Supporting Actress award for her role in One Battle After Another.

"She was standing up when I won and I just dived into her arms again, and it was just so amazing," Taylor said of Julia Roberts.

Teyana Taylor added, "So yeah, she's my bestie in my head, even if she don't know it."