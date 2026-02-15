Bruno Mars' Valentine's Day surprise labelled 'classy promo move'

Bruno Mars received praise from fans for two reasons: Stunning Valentine's Day surprise and smart marketing move.

On this Valentine's Day, the Uptown Funk hitmaker made a smart move to surprise his fans.

In collaboration with local flower shops around the US, Mars sent bouquets of roses to his fans. The stunningly arranged bouquets were linked to his upcoming album, The Romantic's branding, and some also included hand-written notes teasing the album.

Social media platforms were flooded with fans appreciating Mars "classy promo move."

One user wrote on X (Formerly Twitter), "Bruno Mars turning Valentine's Day into a whole album rollout is elite behaviour."

Another added, "Bruno Mars knows how to win hearts and promote at the same time."

"That's actually such a classy promo move. Bruno Mars knows romance marketing!" the third user noted.

Furthermore, one X post read: "This is genius of a marketing that's really adding value to his brand and the lives of people."

On the other hand, a user commented under Instagram post, "He really went from ‘I should’ve bought you flowers’ to giving out hella bouquets," referring to the singer's hit song When I Was Your Man.

The Romantic, Bruno Mars' fourth studio album is set to release on February 27, This marks the Just the Way You Are singer's first solo project since 24K Magic, which was released in 2016.