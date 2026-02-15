Apple Martin opens up about getting 'crazy' lip filler

Apple Martin, the daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, revealed the one and only time she got lip filler.

In her Thursday, February 12 Vogue video, Stressed Out College Student, the 21-year-old British model shared her beauty routine.

Apple said, “Time to come clean — I got lip filler one time. I just thought it was too big, but everyone seems to think I have crazy lip filler.”

She went on to speculate, “I just pout my lips a lot and I put on a lot of lip filler.”

Paltrow and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin welcomed Apple on March 14, 2004, and son Moses Martin on April 8, 2006, before their “conscious uncoupling” in 2014.

The Price of Glee star and the Viva La Vida crooner’s 13-year marriage officially ended in 2016, but they are still co-parenting both their kids.

While conversing with Drew Barrymore in 2020, Paltrow reflected on life post-divorce and how she and Martin found a way to coparent amicably.

“In a way, my relationship with Chris is better. So, I do think that it can be done. I really wanted my kids to not be traumatized if it were possible. Chris and I committed to putting them first, and that’s harder than it looks,” the mother of two revealed.