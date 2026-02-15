Dua Lipa wishes her 'always and forever' Callum Turner happy birthday

Dua Lipa takes to social media to wish her boyfriend Callum Turner a happy birthday

As Callum Turner turns 32, his fiancée, pop icon Dua Lipa, shares a series of snaps on social media to mark his birthday.



The pair, who have been dating since 2024, are quite visible in the photos the Levitating hitmaker shares.

Offering a glimpse into her romance, Lipa captions the post, "Happy birthday to my always and forever."

Her wish follows her advice to a fan on her lifestyle site Service 95, who asked for tips on "staying connected with loved ones from the other side of the world."

"This is something I've had to get pretty good at over the years, especially during touring seasons!" Lipa replied after she herself had been in a long-distance relationship for a year due to work commitments on her Radical Optimism tour.

She continued, "I'll start by saying this: it does get easier with time, but it never stops being hard. Being far away from your family is tough."

"It's not just the big occasions you miss; it's the build-up of small moments that can leave you feeling out of sync with each other."

Lipa, however, ended her advice on an optimistic note, saying, "Yes, relationships do change with distance, but love doesn't. If anything, it can feel even stronger when you don't get to see each other all the time."

Meanwhile, it is not clear when the pair will walk down the aisle after announcing their engagement last June.