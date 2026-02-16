Jennifer Aniston gives peek into love life with cryptic snap of Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston has spent some quality time with her "cutie pie."

On Saturday, the Friends star took to her Instagram account to share a rare glimpse into her first Valentine's Day with her beau, Jim Curtis.

In the candid post, the 57-year-old actress posted a blurry photo with the Los Angeles-based hypnotist in the background and focused on a box of Sweethearts with "Cutie Pie" written on it.

This post came three days after Jim marked Jennifer's 57th birthday and posted two sweet photos of himself with her, captioning, "HBD my [love]."

Jennifer and Jim first sparked dating rumors back in the summer after they were spotted on a getaway with friends in Mallorca.

Later, they confirmed their romance by making several public and social media appearances.

During an appearance on Today earlier in January, Jim was asked about how she and Jim first met.

He unveiled, "We were just introduced by friends … That's it."

"We found out that we had mutual friends and we started to just chat," Jim further shared. "It took a long time. We chatted for a long time, and we became close."