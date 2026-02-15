Amy Madigan reflects on husband Ed Harris' support after Oscar nomination

Amy Madigan recently got candid and revealed how she draws strength from her husband, Ed Harris, during awards season.

For those unaware, the 75-year-old American actress has been nominated for an Academy Award for the first time in her career for portraying the villainous Aunt Gladys in the 2025 mystery horror film Weapons.

Madigan, the winner of the Critics Choice Award for the role, has also scored SAG and Golden Globe nominations.

At the Santa Barbara International Film Festival Virtuosos Awards on February 8, she conversed with PEOPLE magazine, revealing that her husband Harris is "thrilled and happy" about her recent career accolades.

The Streets of Fire star shared, "As is my daughter, Lily Harris, who's also an actress. I've had a lot of support, and my really good friends are just on my side, so it's been really nice."

Madigan went on to note that her critically acclaimed performance in Weapons has landed her new projects. "I'm talking to a few more people, which is very nice.”

In addition, Harris took pride after his wife secured a nomination for the 2026 Academy Award.

At the 2026 Sundance Film Festival last month, he told the Associated Press, "I'm the husband of an Oscar nominee. I'm very proud of her.”

"I think she blew everybody's mind with Gladys," Harris gushed over Madigan’s performance in Weapons.