'How to Get Away with Murder' star Karla Souza is still friends with THIS costar

Karla Souza, famously known for playing the role of Laurel Castillo in How to Get Away With Murder has opened up about her co-stars from the ABC show

Speaking with People Magazine at the Los Angeles premiere of her latest project, 56 Days recently, Souza shared which of her former castmates she's still in touch with.

The actress said, "Michaela, yes. Aja [Naomi King] is my boo."

Adding, "I love her so much."

Souza went on to add, "She's my sister and I don't have that many friends in the industry."

She also admitted that Naomi King is "one of the few moms who is in this industry, who's married," noting them with King, she can "relate to in so many ways."

"But she's just a wonderful cheerleader to my struggles as a person. And so I just love reaching out to her," Souza said.

On the other hand, Souza also noted that she's also in touch with Jack Falahee, who played Connor Walsh, and Viola Davis, who portrayed Professor Annalise Keating.

Souza said, "Viola, we send emails once in a while, catching up with what our lives, our kids mostly. And our faith. We really relate faith-wise to one another."

"So our husbands are very similar. Julius [Tennon] is very similar to my husband, and so we laugh about that," she added.

Now, Souza is playing the role of Lee Reardon, a determined investigator with secrets of her own in 56 Days.

Speaking of her role, Karla Souza said, "Once I found out the detective isn't just going to be finding out the plot of the murder on the show, but that she also has secrets to uncover as she uncovers the murder."

"That's what really caught my attention," she noted.