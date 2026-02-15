Wiz Khalifa thanks Aimee Aguilar for 'supporting though worst' after dad's death

Just a day after confirming his father's death, Wiz Khalifa, whose real name is Cameron Jibril Thomaz, penned an emotional note for longtime girlfriend, Aimee Aguilar.

In order to mark the Valentine's Day on February 14, 2026, the rapper took to his Instagram Stories and shared a photo with Aimee.

Wiz captioned the photo with emotional note, expressing his gratitude towards Aimee for her support. He wrote, "Thank you for being my rock and supporting me through my best times and the worst."

Wiz Khalifa pens emotional Valentine's Day note for Aimee Aguilar

"I love you," the See You Again rapper noted.

Wiz Khalifa and Aimee Aguilar have reportedly been together since 2019. However, in July 2024, they welcomed their baby girl named Kadence (or Kaydence).

Aimee also penned a special Valentine's Day note for Wiz, calling him the "strongest man I know."

It is pertinent to mention that this comes after Wiz Khalifa confirmed that his dad, Laurence W. Thomaz had passed away.

In official statement he shared on social media, Wiz revealed, "Today my father decided not to wake up. I will always love him, miss him and be grateful for the things he taught me."

The rapper went on to add, "He went out like a true yogi, at peace and on his own time. I love you forever Laurence W. Thomaz," sharing snaps from his childhood.

In another snap, Wiz also remembered his dad's voice, writing, "I used to listen to my dads voice through his chest to comfort me. Now i have the comfort of his voice with me in my chest everyday."

"I used to get excited Everytime i seen my dads face. Now i get to see him everyday when i look at mine," he added alongside a photo of his dad.