David E. Kelley breaks vow to cast wife Michelle Pfeiffer in 'Margo's Got Money Troubles'

David E. Kelley breaks his vow to cast wife Michelle Pfeiffer in 'Margo's Got Money Troubles'

David E. Kelley has finally cast his wife and three-time Oscar-nominee Michelle Pfeiffer after years of joking that he would never work with her.

The 67-year-old American actress and producer is playing Shayanne Millet in the American comedy-drama television series Margo's Got Money Troubles, created by her husband Kelly, which is based on Rufi Thorpe’s 2004 novel of the same name.

Margo's Got Money Troubles, which will be released on Apple TV with the first three episodes on April 15, 2026, has an ensemble cast, including Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning, Nick Offerman, Greg Kinnear, and Thaddea Graham.

Earlier this month, the 11-time Emmy-winning writer participated in the streamer’s press, where he said, “[The book] made the casting process so easy, because everyone fell in love with it.”

Referring to Offerman, he recalled, “I think when you and I first talked, Nick, you had read the book, and that was it. You were in without knowing what we were gonna do to it. Elle owned Margo, I think, before I even picked up a pen. And the actress there in the middle, who I vowed never to work with…”

“I’m very difficult,” Pfeiffer humorously quipped.

“When I read the book, I could only see one person playing it, and we’re lucky enough that she said yes, the second luckiest yes I’ve gotten from her,” Kelley shared, alluding to their longtime marriage.

It is pertinent to mention that Margo's Got Money Troubles will conclude on May 20, 2026.