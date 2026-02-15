Keke Palmer on managing growing career with 2-year-old son: 'It's a lot'

Keke Palmer revealed how she manages her flourishing career with motherhood.

For those unaware, the 32-year-old American actress, singer, and television host is the mother of a 2-year-old son named Leodis "Leo" Andrellton, born in February 2023. She shares Leo with her ex-partner Darius Jackson.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine at the L.A. premiere of her new Peacock series, The ‘Burbs, on February 5, Palmer opened up about managing high-profile jobs with a toddler.

Articulating her thoughts, she jokingly said, “There actually are three of me,” admitting, “It’s a lot.”

The mother of one explained, “I feel like after [having] my son I’ve become even more intentional with what I choose to do, how I choose to spare my time. I love everything that I do, but I think [I’m] always conscious to have a good team, to make sure that I can handle it all, and be able to organize it, 'cause it is a lot, but I do love it.”

She went on to note that watching Leo grow each day and achieve new milestones has taught her “how to live.”

Palmer stated, "The process of seeing him grow from being a little baby that didn't speak to having words, opinions and a personality is incredible. He's teaching me most importantly, I think, just how to relax and how to live, you know what I mean?"

"Like when you see your kid, it really is a mirror to you with your own life, but you're able to give them … what you need to give to yourself. So it's been a real blessing.”

“My son is everything to me, you know?” the Good Fortune star said.

It is important to note that Palmer’s latest project The 'Burbs, based on the 1989 dark comedy of the same name, was released on February 8, 2026.