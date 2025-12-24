Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck 'seemed fine' during recent outing

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are keeping their familial bond strong with "focus" on their kids.

On Sunday, December 21, the former couple joined hands for a shopping spree for the Air star's son Samuel and later they had lunch together at a restaurant in Los Angeles.

A source told People that the 56-year-old multihyphenate and the actor-filmmaker's dynamic looked "fine," while the main focus of their outing was the teen.

"They met up and went shopping together. Jen and Ben seemed fine," the tipster told the outlet. "The focus was mostly on Sam."

The insider further shared Affleck was thrilled and being talkative while Lopez was inquiring "a lot" and bought presents for Affleck's kids.

"He was excited and chatty. They shopped for gifts in several high-end stores," the tattler continued. "Jen asked a lot of questions and picked up gifts for Ben's kids.

"They arrived and left separately," the bird chirped.

For the outing, Lopez was seen wearing a brown and white polka-dotted dress and completed her look with brown boots and a cream sweater.

Whereas, Affleck kept a casual look by sporting khaki pants, a cream blazer, over matching button-ups.