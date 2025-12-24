Police conclude investigation into Bob Vylan chant at Glastonbury

The rapper from punk duo Bob Vylan will not face prosecution over chants made during the band’s performance at Glastonbury Festival.

Bobby Vylan, whose real name is Pascal Robinson-Foster, led crowds in chanting “death, death to the IDF” while performing on the West Holts Stage in June.

The remarks, referring to the Israel Defense Forces, sparked widespread criticism and led Avon and Somerset Police to open a criminal investigation shortly after the festival.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the police ruled that the comments did not meet the threshold required for criminal prosecution under Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) guidelines.

“After reviewing all the evidence, we have determined that it does not meet the criminal threshold outlined by the CPS,” police said.

“No further action will be taken on the basis that there is insufficient evidence for a realistic prospect of conviction.”

While no charges will be brought, the force noted the impact of the incident. Police said the comments “drew widespread anger” and demonstrated that “words have real-world consequences.”

The decision comes after a similar case in London, where the Metropolitan Police closed an investigation into another Bob Vylan performance in consideration of the CPS guidance.