Barbra Streisand makes heartfelt confession about Ariana Grande

Barbra Streisand hails Ariana Grande’s ‘beautiful voice’

Barbra Streisand is gushing over Ariana Grande in a sweet tribute.

On Tuesday, December 24, the 83-year-old singer and actress took to her Instagram account to share a special post for Grande while sharing a cute throwback snap with the Disney alum.

Barbra praised Ariana's "amazing talent" and penned that she possesses "a beautiful voice."

"Ariana is a young woman with an amazing talent. She has a beautiful voice like no one else, and so much more," she wrote in the caption along with the selfie.

Gushing over multitalented Ariana, she continued, "She can act, she can dance, she can be funny! She’s also sweet, kind and thoughtful."

"I’m very proud of you, Ariana and thanks for singing with me on my album… Big hug, Barbra."

"P.S. you were wonderful on Saturday Night Live and looked so pretty @arianagrande!," Barbra added, referring to Ariana's recent appearance on the hit NBC show as guest host.

Ariana rushed to the comment section to express gratitude to Barbra for her kind words.

"Barbra !!!!!!!! what !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! oh my goodness, thank you so much for this kindest surprise today! you made my day, my year, my life!" The Wicked star wrote, noting, "this means so much, coming from you. i just love you so. i miss you and i hope i get to hug you soon… all my love and appreciation. thank you."