Mads Mikkelsen gets candid on working in 'Star Wars' prequel 'Rogue One'

Mads Mikkelsen reflects on 'Rogue One' script: 'It kept changing'

Mads Mikkelsen plays Galen Erso in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Though the 2016 movie was a hit, the star now reveals that the film's script was not finished even during shooting.



“It kept changing,” he tells Variety. “One would think that that was already done. I don’t think they ever locked a draft."

However, Mads adds that the 'unsurprisingly unfinished' script was due to the creators effort to make it better.

"I think they kept working on it and improvised and went back and reshot stuff and then came up with a better idea, which is kind of livable for a character like mine. I mean, I had my mission," he notes.

Though this evolution of the script was fine with Mads, he found it difficult for the leading pair in the film.

"I knew what it was, but it was obviously tricky for the two young heroes, not knowing exactly what they were carrying into a room of baggage."

The Fantastic Beasts actor also recalls an emotionally heavy scene of his in Rogue One, but as the story kept changing, it became difficult to shoot.

“That was a brutal, I would say, day, but it was days, because there was a lot of changes in the story,” the actor says, referring to his "It must be destroyed" scene.

"We went back and forth, and it was raining. When you do artificial rain, it is almost impossible to do that in a long scene without having ice cold water. So I was lying there, freezing to death, trying to keep my eyes open," Mads concludes.