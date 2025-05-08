Prince William 'deeply saddened' in first statement since Harry broke cover

Prince William breaks silence hours after Prince Harry resurfaced after his bombshell 'BBC' interview

Prince William is mourning the loss of two wildlife rangers following a deadly attack in northern Mozambique.

On May 7, the Prince of Wales issued a rare personal message on social media after gunmen ambushed a team working in the Niassa Special Reserve, killing two scouts and leaving others injured or missing.

“This attack is yet another brutal reminder of the immense sacrifices made by those protecting our natural world,” the 42-year-old royal wrote. “The reality is that being a ranger has become one of the most dangerous jobs on the planet. My thoughts are with all those affected and their families. W.”

The use of “W” at the end confirmed the statement came directly from the future king himself.

The statement comes just a few hours after his estranged brother, Prince Harry, made an appearance in Las Vegas with The Diana Award to launch a new youth initiative.

Prince William also shared a powerful message from United for Wildlife, the conservation initiative he leads as president.

The statement honoured the fallen anti-poaching scouts, Domingos Daude and Fernando Paolo Wirsone, and sent condolences to their families. It also called for prayers for two scouts still unaccounted for, and a full recovery for survivor Mario Cristovao.

“Rangers are on the frontline of nature protection,” the statement read. “These devastating acts of violence are a stark reminder of the grave danger these individuals face on a daily basis.”

The future king has long championed wildlife conservation, and this tragedy underscores just how dangerous that mission can be.