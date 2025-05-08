Gigi Hadid‘s family reveals honest feelings about Bradley Cooper

Gigi Hadid's beau Bradley Cooper has met the family and here's what they think

Bradley Cooper has not only won over Gigi Hadid’s heart, but also her family's as revealed by their impressions of him.

The supermodel, 30, and the Maestro star, 50, have been dating since October 2023 and he has now become a part of her family.

“Gigi’s family is so happy for her and they absolutely adore Bradley,” an insider told People Magazine.

The source added, “He is such a gentleman and he blends so seamlessly into their family. Gigi and Bradley have a lot in common and his daughter, Lea, is so sweet and gentle with Khai.”

Cooper is a dad to Lea De Seine, 7, whom he shares with Irina Shayk, while Hadid shares daughter Khai, 4, with Zayn Malik.

Singing Cooper’s praises, the source added, “Yolanda [Hadid] and Bella [Hadid] love Bradley but the main thing they care about is that he treats Gigi with love and respect.”

They went on to add, “Bradley is different from any of Gigi’s past relationships and they’ve never seen her this happy with a partner before.”

This comes after Hadid gushed about her beau in a candid comment during her red-carpet interview ahead of Met Gala.

"I woke up, I was with my man. We had a chill morning with some laughs," Gigi said.