Rider Strong finally unveils why he opposed the idea of Matthew Lawrence’s inclusion in 'Boy Meets World'

Rider Strong has finally revealed why he was against the idea of Matthew Lawrence’s inclusion in Boy Meets World.

The 46-year-old American actor and director played Shawn Hunter in the American coming-of-age sitcom created by April Kelly and Michael Jacobs, which ran for seven seasons on ABC from September 1993 to May 2000.

On the recent episode of the Lawrence brothers podcast, Brotherly Love, Matthew asked Rider what he "thought about me when I came on to Boy Meets World."

The host, who played Jack Hunter in the show, admitted that he was "much shyer and kind of introverted than people quite understand," but his shyness would portray him as "kind of an ass."

Rider responded, "I feel like we figured that out about you within the first year," explaining, "I would say all three of you guys were very intimidating because you guys were like the established Hollywood people.”

“You were the very successful set of brothers who had become superstars and done all this stuff. So for us, I think there was a sense of like, 'Oh God, the Lawrences are coming,’” the Borderland star unveiled, referring to Matthew, Joey, and Andrew Lawrence.

Boy Meets World starred William Daniels, Danielle Fishel, Ben Savage, Will Friedle, and Betsy Randle, to name a few.