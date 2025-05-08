Miley Cyrus reveals ‘biggest blessing’ in form of loss with ex husband Liams Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus shares thoughts on losing home

Miley Cyrus is finding silver linings in a chapter that once felt like a total meltdown—literally. During a candid moment at her Something Beautiful event this week, the pop powerhouse looked back on losing her Malibu home in the devastating 2018 Woolsey Fire, calling it—brace yourself—“the biggest blessing I’ve ever had in my life, actually.”

The popstar talked about that $2.525M four-bedroom house that went up in flames just one month before she tied the knot with longtime love Liam Hemsworth.

The fire didn’t just take walls and windows—it affected some major relationship threads too.

“Losing everything and being able to rebuild, and to be able to be purposeful and choose every piece that I'm gonna collect or also just about the people in my life,” Miley reflected.

“And I guess for me, when my house burned down, a lot of my relationships also burned down, and that again just led me to such magic and to have so much gratitude.”

It didn’t take long after that for her decade-long romance with Hemsworth to flicker out—they officially divorced just eight months later in 2020.

Still, Cyrus sees the fire as a strange kind of rebirth.

“I think what I would have told my younger self is to appreciate those darker times because, like I said, they are only leading you into the light,” she told the audience at Manhattan’s Metrograph, clearly speaking from some deeply earned wisdom.

Of course, the house wasn’t just any house.

It held her Rainbowland recording studio—where she laid down tracks for her very first album back in 2005. So it wasn’t just a loss of property; it was the loss of memories, music, and more than a few emotional ties.

In 2023, Miley shared even more of the behind-the-scenes chaos. She was filming Netflix’s Black Mirror in South Africa when she got the call that her two-story sanctuary was gone.

“Actually as my house was burning down I was strapped to a gurney with my hands locked in handcuffs strapped to a bed,” she recalled in a TikTok post.

But proving once again that she’s built from pop star perseverance, the More to Lose singer showed up the next day to shoot Ashley O’s dance-heavy On a Roll music video with a response, “The show must go on!”