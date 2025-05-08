Reese Witherspoon reveals nickname younger son Tennessee calls her

Reese Witherspoon reveals her nicknames

Reese Witherspoon just reminded everyone that behind the Hollywood glow and red carpet smiles, she answers to quite the variety of names—some sweet, some hilarious, and one that even she can’t explain.

In a video shared to TikTok and Instagram on May 7, the actress hopped on a trending challenge and revealed the many nicknames different people in her life call her.

Among the names? “R Dubs” to her friends (because naturally, every Reese needs a rap-style moniker), “Ladybug” to her mom (aww), and “Pieces” to her high school pals—though she didn’t drop the backstory behind that one, we’re assuming it has nothing to do with puzzles.

Then there’s the adorable “Miss Reese,” courtesy of her friends’ kids, who clearly have manners.

Her own children, of course, have their own go-to name: “Mama.”

Ava Elizabeth Phillippe, 25, and Deacon Reese Phillippe, 21, who Witherspoon shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, might keep it classic.

But her youngest, 12-year-old Tennessee James Toth, decided to go in a completely different direction.

“ ‘Morty’ to my youngest *no clue why,” Witherspoon wrote, dropping the gem without further explanation. Maybe it’s an inside joke, maybe it’s a cartoon reference, or maybe it’s just 12-year-old humor in its purest, most confusing form.

Tennessee, whom she shares with ex-husband Jim Toth, turned 12 last September.

On his big day, Witherspoon marked the occasion with a sweet Instagram tribute, writing, “Happy 12th Birthday to my wonderful son, Tenn! I’m so lucky to have your joyful, curious, hilarious spirit in my life making me laugh everyday. I love you, buddy.”

From “Ladybug” to “Morty,” it’s safe to say Reese’s real-life roles are just as colorful as the ones she plays on screen.