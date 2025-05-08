Jennifer Lopez reveals what gives diva ‘sense of peace’ after Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez about 'peace' after Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez is opening up about the emotional journey she’s taken since her highly-publicized split from Ben Affleck last year, and how she found peace in the middle of personal upheaval.

In a heartfelt interview with El Pais, Lopez shared the powerful promise she made to her teenage twins, Max and Emme, during what she describes as a “difficult” time.

“I said, ‘I promise you, this is a difficult time, but you’re going to see that I’ll come out the other side stronger and better.’ I promised them that and I did it. And they feel it now. That gives me a great sense of peace in my life,” she revealed.

Lopez’s brief marriage to Affleck—one that reignited a decades-old love story—ended in 2024, just a year after her deeply personal project This Is Me... Live was shelved.

The documentary-style film, which she financed herself and featured her then-husband, never got its proper celebration, and her accompanying tour was ultimately canceled with a statement that she was “taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends.”

Now, JLo is ready to turn the page—and she’s doing it with glitter, rhythm, and a whole lot of high energy.

Her upcoming summer tour, Up All Night: Live in 2025, is a symbol of not only healing, but of survival and joy after the storm.

“I’m happier that I’m a step further along than I was a year ago, two years ago, three years ago... I’m proud of myself for that and I’m proud that I was able to navigate my children through difficult times, that they’re stronger and better because of it.

So, it’s a great time to go out there and dance and sing and have a good time with everybody,” she said with a smile.

The tour, which kicks off in July, will take Lopez to stages across Egypt, Spain, Italy, and beyond.

And this time, she’s doing it on her terms—with no emotional baggage allowed on board.

“This is a perfect time. And I think the last perfect time was six years ago,” she said candidly, making no mention of This Is Me... Live. “I only want to go on tour when we’re going to celebrate. We’re going to have a good time.”

Though she never explicitly brought up Affleck by name, the timeline speaks volumes.

The two reunited in 2021 after her split from Alex Rodriguez and quickly rekindled their romance, tying the knot in Las Vegas in 2022 before hosting a more lavish celebration later that year.

But by late 2024, Lopez filed for divorce and the chapter known as “Bennifer 2.0” came to a quiet close.