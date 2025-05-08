Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's stepfather honours royal marriage with heartfelt sculpture

The artist's tribute not only reflects his deep affection for his stepson and daughter-in-law

Renowned sculptor David William-Ellis has offered a touching tribute to the royal union of his stepson, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Princess Beatrice.

Married to Edoardo's mother, Nikki Williams-Ellis, since 2017, David immortalised the couple's 2020 wedding through a special sculpture titled The Choir Boys.

Now permanently displayed at St James's Palace, the stature features two young choir boys holding sheet music, symbolising harmony and celebration.

An inscription beneath the piece reads: 'Donated on the occasion of the marriage of HRH Princess Beatrice of York to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi by David Williams-Ellis-17-07-2020.'

The artist's tribute not only reflects his deep affection for his stepson and daughter-in-law but also stands as a lasting gesture of welcome in their royal journey.