Tom Brady expresses regret over doing Netflix roast after kids’ reaction

Tom Brady has recently expressed his regret over doing Netflix comedy roast as he shares his kids’ reaction.

During an appearance on May 5 episode of Impaulsive podcast, the retired NFL star revealed that his kids’ reaction left a lasting impact on him.

“It was tough on my kids for sure,” said the 47-year-old.

Tom told the podcast host, “I love laughing at myself—it felt like I was in the locker room and the harder people go at me I actually love it.”

“I don’t take myself too serious, but I do understand for my kids it was really hard,” admitted the former American footballer.

Tom recalled talking to his kids the next day after he did his show and he would never the impact it had on them.

He opened up that his kids had asked him after the viral comedy hour, “‘What was the point of that?’ ‘Why did you do that?’”

“You know, they’re protective. They’re protected of their mom, of their dad. Of everybody, you know,” pointed out the footballer as the jokes were made about Tom and Gisele Bündchen's divorce.

Meanwhile, Tom disclosed that he had no qualms with his roast, which also featured stars like Nikki Glaser, Kevin Hart and even Kim Kardashian.

“I really enjoyed the show,” he remarked.

Tom further said, “The performances were incredible and when you were in that moment, in that theater at the Forum, it was electric.”

“It was crazy. We got done, everybody was on cloud nine and that moment I’ll never forget,” he added.