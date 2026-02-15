Kanye West projected to explode music charts with 'Bully' after he apologized over antisemitism

'Bully' expected to soar high on sales as Ye's eyes return to mainstream music

Last month, Kanye West published a full-page apology advertisement in The Wall Street Journal, expressing regret over his antisemitic rants.



Now, his upcoming 12th studio album, Bully, is projected to make a splash on the music charts, drawing in 250k to 275k album-equivalent units in the first week.

HITS Daily Double made these projections, which, if happens, might take the album to the top spot on the Billboard 200.

This would be expected to give Ye's career a boost, which has been seen as suffering since his controversial behaviour in 2020.

Moreover, the hype for Bully also stemmed from what HotNewHipHop reports describe as West's 'redemption arc.'

In the apology the Donda hitmaker previously issued, it read, "My words as a leader in my community have global impact and influence. In my mania, I lost complete sight of that."

"As I find my new baseline and new center through an effective regime[n] of medication, therapy, exercise and clean living, I have newfound, much-needed clarity."

Following Ye's apology, he sat down for an interview with Vanity Fair, crediting his wife, Bianca Censori, for convincing him to get rehab.

“Toward the end of my four-month-long manic episode, my medication was changed. In that shift, the antipsychotic drug took me into a really deep depressive episode,” he shared, adding, “My wife recognized that, and we sought out what’s been effective and stabilizing course correction in my regime from a rehab facility in Switzerland."

Days later, West took to social media to announce he is set to hold a concert in Europe after being repeatedly denied the opportunity to perform on the continent for the past few years.

It is worth noting that Ye's last performance in Europe was at the Glastonbury music festival in 2015.