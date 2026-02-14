Harry Styles reveals biggest lesson learnt during music hiatus

Harry Styles reveals what he learnt about life duing hiatus in Italy

Harry Styles learnt life lessons during his hiatus in Italy.

Styles took a break from music after wrapping Love on Tour in mid July 2023.

"We’d finished the tour in July and I was turning 30 in February. It was time for me to stop for a bit and pay some attention to other parts of my life," he told The Sunday Times.

The Adore You hitmaker decided to spend his downtime in Italy and enjoy it.

"I drove there, and I thought, ‘I’m going to enjoy doing this.’ When I was in Rome, the city just taught me how to slow down," he explained.

"Italy became so important to me because I was so used to everything moving so quickly and being on the go, but then I remember going to a café and sitting and having a coffee and thinking, ‘I don’t remember the last time I sat down and had a coffee — if I’ve ever sat down and just had a coffee,'" he reflected.

"I was suddenly learning, through my friends, that eating a meal is more than just sitting down and refueling. I realized the pleasure in just being in the moment of what you’re doing. The Romans are the best at that — that’s their speciality. The pace they’ve taught me has been so special," he added.

During the two years of his break, his sister welcomed her daughter.

"At any other time in my life, I would have missed a lot of that. To be there to get to know my niece as she’s growing up, it’s so obvious to me what’s real. It was really obvious that was where I wanted to be," he noted.

After his time in Rome and learning to slow down, the singer has made small changes to relax more.

"I’ve made small changes, like not having Instagram on my phone anymore," he said. "I feel so much healthier in my relationship with this world that I’m stepping back into," he said of the music industry.

Harry Styles recently announced his new album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, as well as a seven city tour.