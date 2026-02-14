Callum Turner sidesteps question about starring as James Bond

Callum Turner responds to James Bond rumours: 'I don't wanna comment'

After Daniel Craig ended his stint as 007, a long search is underway for a new face in the spy universe.

During this period, several stars were front-runners for having a 'license to kill.' Callum Turner is one of them.

As he promotes his new movie, Rosebush Pruning, reporters ask him whether he will be the next James Bond.

Evasively, the star responds, “I’m not going to comment on it.”

This reply sparks speculation that either he is in talks to portray 007 agent or that he may already have the role but is not openly discussing it due to an NDA.

It is worth noting that the actor who will portray James Bond has not yet been announced. Denis Villeneuve, who is attached to direct the Amazon Studios film, is searching for the actor.

In the meantime, Turner's Rosebush Pruning is also set to star Riley Keough, Jamie Bell, Elle Fanning, Lukas Gage, and Pamela Anderson.

The film's logline read, “Rosebush Pruning” follows four American siblings as they “wallow in isolation and their inherited fortune, eschewing the demands of their blind father and seeking love and validation through each other and their latest designer clothes,”

“When Jack, the eldest brother and linchpin of this family, announces that he is moving in with his girlfriend Martha, blood ties are severed and Ed is forced to uncover the truth surrounding their mother’s death. Generational lies begin to unravel, and the fabric of this family slowly begins to disintegrate.”

Rosebush Pruning is in theatres on Feb. 14.