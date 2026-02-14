Piers Morgan supports Bad Bunny as US lawmakers seek action

Piers Morgan on Saturday took a jibe at those criticizing Bad Bunny over his Super Bowl performance.

Taking to X, the British journalist shared a news that said "House Republicans announce investigation into Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance, alleging the Spanish lyrics were “inappropriate” for television."

Commenting on the report, Morgan wrote, "I thought the whole point of their rage was they didn’t understand the lyrics?"

Morgan, who is seen as a Trump supporter, had criticized the president for attacking Bad Bunny after his Super Bowl Halftime show performance.

Trump said in a social media post that the Super Bowl halftime show fronted by the Puerto Rican singer was "absolutely terrible."

Bad Bunny, whose given name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, headlined the Super Bowl LX halftime show in Santa Clara, California, bringing Spanish language and reggaeton rhythms to the annual American football spectacle.

The 31-year-old artist, whose album "Debí Tirar Más Fotos" won Album of the Year at this year’s Grammys, has been outspoken in his criticism of Trump's deportation policies and openly supported Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race.

The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!" Trump wrote on Truth Social after the halftime show concluded. "It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence."