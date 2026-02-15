Leighton Meester reflects on how Valentine’s Day feels like now

Leighton Meester says Valentine’s Day has taken on a deeper meaning for her as a parent.

In a recent interview, Meester reflected on how the holiday now feels more inclusive and less stressful than when she was growing up.

The Gossip Girl star shared that now celebrations for her children, whom she shares with husband Adam Brody, focus more on community and fun than romantic pressure.

She also described school traditions where every child exchanges cards, calling it a positive shift from the 1990s, when the holiday often centered around hoping for attention from a specific crush.

The couple first met while working on the film The Oranges and publicly confirmed their relationship in 2013 before marrying in 2014. They welcomed their daughter in 2015 and later had a son in 2020.

Now married for over a decade, Meester said her perspective on love and Valentine’s Day has matured. She explained that long-term relationships bring a quieter, more layered meaning to the holiday, especially as her wedding anniversary falls close to February 14.

Beyond romance, Meester said love shows up differently across all relationships—with children, partners, friends and family. She called it central to life itself.