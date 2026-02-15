Adam Sandler makes brutal confession: 'I do not love comedy first'

Adam Sandler reveals first real passion and it was not comedy

In his long career, Adam Sandler is known for playing a variety of different comedic roles, from man-child characters to slapstick humour.

So this may come as a shock to some of his fans when he says "comedy" was not his first passion. Instead, it was music, the actor says.

“I always used music. It’s always made me the happiest," the star shares, adding he first founded a band when he was 12.

These revelations come at the 2026 ASCAP Experience, where, in addition to being a guest of honour, he received the ASCAP Founders Award for his work in songwriting and performing.

Sandler also raves about his daughters, Sadie and Sunny, who he says are carrying on his passion for music.

“Both of my daughters, they jam in the house all day long like I used to,” he continues. “I walked by last night, and my one kid’s playing the piano, writing a song."

"My other kid’s in New York now. Every time I visit her, all her friends are like, ‘All she does is play guitar all day long.’ It’s really cool. Music’s the best.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Sandler recalls making money while playing a guitar at subway stations in Manhattan during his days studying at NYU.

“It was always nerve-racking,” the Happy Gilmore star notes. “I used to play ‘We’ve Only Just Begun’ on guitar and sing that all the time."

"Always the showstopper. Always changed everybody’s moods — maybe they just didn’t like the way I sang it," Sandler concludes.