Harry Styles opens up about isolation after One Direction split

Harry Styles has opened up about the emotional shift he experienced after stepping out as a solo performer following One Direction’s 2016 hiatus.

The global pop group, which also included Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Liam Payne, went on an indefinite break as each member pursued solo careers.

Styles reflected on slowing down in a recent interview with The Sunday Times, saying the first few times he performed alone felt disorienting.

He admitted that he wasn’t sure what to do on stage without his bandmates and suddenly felt isolated despite global interest in his solo music. "The first couple of times on stage [without One Direction], I'd think, 'What do I do with my hands?' But I also felt very alone all of a sudden," he told the magazine.

The Watermelon Sugar hitmaker said the transition also came with intense pressure to meet his own creative standards.

After wrapping his Love On Tour run in July 2023, Styles stepped away from music to slow down and reconnect with everyday life.

"I was suddenly learning, through my friends, that eating a meal is more than just sitting down and refuelling. I realised the pleasure in just being in the moment of what you're doing," he recalled.

He also focused on personal milestones, including becoming an uncle and taking up running, which he described as grounding and rewarding.

The singer recently confirmed he will return to the stage for a one-off show at Co-Op Arena on March 6 to mark the release of his new album, KISS ALL THE TIME. DISCO, OCCASIONALLY..

The announcement followed fan criticism over high ticket prices tied to earlier tour plans. In response, Styles said tickets for the upcoming show will be priced at £20, aiming to make the event more accessible to fans.