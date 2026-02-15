'The Muppet Show' star Miss Piggy gives fans THIS advice

Miss Piggy has shared some words of wisdom about feeling confident from within.

For a recent PEOPLE in 10 interview, the television and film icon urged people to feel content and not worry about how other people perceive you.

She said, “I understand not everybody can have it as easy as moi. I would just say, it doesn't matter how the world sees you. It's about how you see you.”

"Believe in yourself and allow yourself to make mistakes. It's okay if you do. It's okay if you don't. I mean, you know, that's worked for me. I never make mistakes,” the Muppets Treasure Island star continued.

Miss Piggy, who recently worked with Seth Rogen and Sabrina Carpenter for 2026’s The Muppet Show, a half-hour 50th anniversary special honouring the fan-favourite series, also revealed her “ideal man” for the Espresso songstress.

She told PEOPLE magazine, “Oh, that's easy. Her ideal man is anyone I don't have my eyes on first.”

When the reporter asked her about her collaboration with Rogen and Kermit, Miss Piggy said, "Okay, let's get this straight. Every good idea was mine, and anything that felt like, ‘Hmm, is that right? Could have been better’ — that was Kermit or Seth."

"Make sure the people know that, okay?” the multihyphenate quipped.