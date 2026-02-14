Cardi B compares her fall to government at Las Vegas show
Cardi B fell during a performance in Las Vegas and said "That was the government"
Cardi B tried to hide embarrassment during a performance by taking a jibe at the US government in Las Vegas.
The rapper suffered a huge stage blunder when falling off a chair during her Little Miss Drama Tour on Friday.
But as she seductively dropped backwards to the floor with her hand, the American rapper fell as the chair slipped from under her.
"That wasn't me, that was the government," she said after quickly jumping to her feet. The singer recently criticized the government for ICE crackdown against immigrants.
On the opening night of her tour, Cardi B asked the crowd if any Guatemalan or Mexican people were in attendance.
"If ICE comes in here, we gonna jump they a*****, the singer said. "I’ve got some bear mace in the back! They ain’t taking my fans, b****."
Officials with Homeland Security were not amused with the singer's remarks, making reference to a 2019 admission she made about drugging and stealing from patrons during her time as an exotic dancer.
-
Rihanna spotted without security as she supports A$AP Rocky
-
Tyler Perry regrets going to hospital in THIS country
-
'Heartbroken' Savannah Guthrie family losing faith in police in Nancy abduction case
-
Anthony Hopkins claims playing Hannibal Lecter in 'The Silence of the Lambs' was 'the best'
-
Keke Palmer shares son Leo's latest milestone: 'A Real Blessing'
-
Dennis Quaid reveals what keeps his marriage to Laura Savoie healthy
-
James Van Der Beek called his sixth child Jeremiah 'healing for us' before his death
-
Gordon Ramsay denies Victoria Beckham got handsy with Brooklyn at his wedding