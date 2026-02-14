Cardi B compares her fall to government at Las Vegas show

Cardi B tried to hide embarrassment during a performance by taking a jibe at the US government in Las Vegas.

The rapper suffered a huge stage blunder when falling off a chair during her Little Miss Drama Tour on Friday.

But as she seductively dropped backwards to the floor with her hand, the American rapper fell as the chair slipped from under her.

"That wasn't me, that was the government," she said after quickly jumping to her feet. The singer recently criticized the government for ICE crackdown against immigrants.

On the opening night of her tour, Cardi B asked the crowd if any Guatemalan or Mexican people were in attendance.

"If ICE comes in here, we gonna jump they a*****, the singer said. "I’ve got some bear mace in the back! They ain’t taking my fans, b****."

Officials with Homeland Security were not amused with the singer's remarks, making reference to a 2019 admission she made about drugging and stealing from patrons during her time as an exotic dancer.







