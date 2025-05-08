Leonardo DiCaprio makes surprising Met Gala debut with Vittoria Ceretti

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti bring date night to Met Gala

Leonardo DiCaprio might have skipped the Met Gala if it weren’t for his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti.

The 50-year-old Hollywood star skipped the red-carpet but joined Ceretti inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 5th.

After the Italian model had walked the red-carpet, her beau met her inside and the two shared a smile, as seen in a picture obtained by Vogue.

The Titanic actor played coy as he hid his face from the camera, wearing a sleek black suit and matching bowtie.

DiCaprio marked his debut at the high-profile fashion event as he made his joint appearance with Ceretti, who donned a pinstripe dress with an oversized hood and long train that she took off after the red-carpet.

The couple have been dating since August 2023, when they were spotted walking around California together.

Since then, DiCaprio and Ceretti have made several public appearances together, including the actor’s birthday where an insider dished on their “affectionate” date night together.

"The restaurant has been Leo's favorite for years and he's enjoyed date nights with Vittoria several times. She's, of course, Italian, so she takes care of ordering all the favorites," the source said.

"She is very cute, sweet and charming. Leo seems to really like her. They sat next to each other and he had his arm around her. They dined for hours and all had a great time," they added.