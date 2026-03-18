Amy Winehouse ex-husband admits he ‘had a part to play’ in her death

After Amy Winehouse passed away due to drugs and alcohol overconsumption, much of the blame was put on her ex-husband, Blake Fielder-Civil.

Fielder-Civil, who is now 43, was thought to have introduced the beloved singer to drugs like heroin and cocaine, and was often viewed as the villain in her tragic life story.

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Since Winehouse’s death in 2011, Fielder-Civil remained largely out of the spotlight.

However, now, in a rare interview, he’s speaking out for the first time in years about his rocky yet loving relationship with Winehouse, and why he feels he should not shoulder the responsibility of her death.

“My stance now is that I know a lot of people, especially people reading media 20 years ago, would have an idea that Amy’s passing is my responsibility,” Fielder-Civil said.

“As I’ve always said, I never shirk from any responsibility. If I’ve done something, I’ll put my hand up to it,” he added on the We Need to Talk podcast.

Winehouse’s ex also said that while he’s “made peace” with the fact that he “had a part to play” in the British star’s death, it’s unfair to place the blame entirely on him.

“Amy herself had agency. And that is in no way at all disrespecting her by saying that, but Amy did what she wanted to do,” he said.

“And even though the drinking had started to hurt her, she carried on… She’s actually a very strong woman,” Fielder-Civil concluded on his stance over Amy Winehouse’s death.