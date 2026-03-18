Luke Combs dreams of country music making it to Super Bowl: ‘We’re all waiting’

Luke Combs would love to perform the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The 36-year-old star believes that the American public would "love" to see a country musician perform the Halftime Show, however, he hasn't been approached for the job.

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During an appearance on The Zach Sang Show, Luke was asked about the lack of country stars at the Halftime Show, and he replied: "I don’t really know why that is. It’s not up to me.”

"I think the people would love it. That’s no pitch for me, I think it’s just a pitch for country music in general, you know? Whether it’s Garth (Brooks) or Morgan Wallen or whoever it is, like, somebody deserves to be up there doing the thing,” the Fast Car singer added.

Luke also acknowledged that country music is no longer a "niche genre".

He said: "I think country is … in the zeitgeist now. It’s not a niche genre anymore.”

The musician continued, "Even 10 years ago, I would say it was. It’s not anymore. I think it’s undeniable how many of the top 100 streaming songs in all of music are country. A very high percentage of them now, way more so than in history, so I think it’s undeniable. It’s time.”

"Whoever’s having those conversations to have, I don’t know, like, it’s above my pay grade. I don’t think that’s a thing you like pitch yourself for … but yeah, I think it’s time for something like that to happen, and whoever it is, I’m going to be just pumped for country music,” he further mentioned.

The Forever After All hitmaker also admitted that he would miss no chance to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show but he’d love to see any other country star perform too.

He said: "We’re all waiting … make the call. One of us is ready."

When asked if he would be happy to perform the Halftime Show, Luke Combs replied: "Hell yeah, I would do it. I would do it right now."