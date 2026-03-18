‘Love Island USA’ star Huda Mustafa addresses restraining order filed by boyfriend's ex

Huda Mustafa has spoken out after a temporary restraining order was granted against her on the basis of allegations made by her boyfriend’s ex-partner in Los Angeles.

The Love Island USA contestant rubbished the claims on Tuesday when she addressed the situation via Instagram Stories. “I’m aware of what’s being said, and it’s not true,” she wrote, adding that she is allowing the matter to be handled through legal channels.

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Court documents filed on March 12 in Los Angeles Superior Court show that Nicole Olivera, the former partner of Louis Russell, requested protection for herself and her son. In the filing, Olivera accused Mustafa of making threats and harassing them several times.

She claimed Mustafa travelled to Los Angeles and confronted her at her residence, alleging she entered the building and hurled threats at her. Olivera also accused Mustafa of making distressing statements over the phone and contacting her through social media.

The filing also states that Olivera experienced hours of what she described as alarming behaviour and expressed fear for her safety and that of her child.

A judge subsequently granted a temporary restraining order requiring Mustafa to stay at least 100 yards away from Olivera and her son, including their home, workplace, and school. The order also bars any form of contact until a court hearing scheduled for April 3.

Mustafa rose to prominence on Love Island USA Season 7, where she finished third, and later began dating Russell after the show.