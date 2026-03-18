Why Keith Urban's daughters are upset with their dad

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's daughters have openly come out in support of their mom following their parents' divorce.

Recently, the former couple’s 17-year-old daughter, Sunday, snubbed her dad in a new interview in which she gushed over Nicole.

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The model called Nicole her “biggest inspiration in life” in an interview with Elle Australia, which reportedly hurt Keith.

Commenting on the situation, an insider revealed to the Daily Mail that the Big Little Lies alum hasn’t turned her kids against their father.

“They’ve made their own choices about their dad,” a source claimed. “[Kidman] isn’t like that. Keith hasn’t tried much to make things better in their eyes.”

“The girls have always been very close with their mother,” continued the insider. “They are her everything.”

“There’s some resentment against Keith. If they are blaming someone, it’s him not her,” a tipster added.

For those unversed, Keith and Nicole settled their divorce in January 2026 after 19 years of marriage. Along with Sunday, they are also parents to a 15-year-old daughter, Faith.

As per the confidant, the Australian singer is reportedly “worried” about his relationship with his daughters.

“He’s hurt, but he feels like he can patch things up,” the insider said. “He doesn’t blame Nicole and it doesn’t seem like she’s alienating them from him.”