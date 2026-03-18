Zendaya gushes over ‘Dune: Part 3’: ‘I’m very excited’
Zendaya will be returning as Chani in 'Dune: Part 3' which is set to be released on December 18, 2026
Zendaya feels "very grateful" to be part of the Dune franchise.
The 29-year-old actress has played Chani in all three Dune movies, and admits that it's been a huge part of her life in recent years.
The actress, who is starring in the new movie alongside Robert Pattinson, Anya Taylor-Joy and Javier Bardem, told PEOPLE magazine: "I'm so excited. I mean, this movie, or these movies, have meant so much to me over the years.”
"I've literally been able to grow up in my entire 20s doing them, and so they have such a special place in my heart and all these people do as well. So, I'm very excited, very grateful to be a part of it,” she added.
Zendaya also gushed over Florence Pugh's role in Dune: Part Three and gave us some insights into what can be expected.
She shared: "I want to start by saying I love Florence Pugh. So talented, so wonderful in this role. And we said the last time [we did a] press tour, we only got one scene together and we were far away. And I was like, 'I hope we get more.'”
“So, I don't want to tease anything, but she's absolutely phenomenal. And you guys will just have to see for yourselves what happens because it's quite the journey,” Zendaya concluded.
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