Elon Musk amplifies Cillian Murphy meme using expressionless face emoji

A meme featuring Cillian Murphy garnered more than 42 million views on X when Elon Musk shared it with an expressionless emoji on Tuesday.

The meme shows Murphy's straight face in multiple appearances, captioning, "Me holding my opinion after realizing I cannot fix this person's entire educational history in just one conversation."

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The Tesla chief executive's X post sparked even funnier reactions in more than four thousands replies, with people agreeing with the text.

On the work front, Murphy recently appeared in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, a crime drama film that serves as a continuation of the popular British television series Peaky Blinders.

The film, directed by Tom Harper and written by Steven Knight, premiered at Symphony Hall, Birmingham, on March 2, 2026, and was released in cinemas on March 6, 2026. It will be available to stream on Netflix starting March 20, 2026.