Tia Mowry finds new boyfriend after parting ways with Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry has found a new boyfriend almost three years after ending her relationship with ex-husband Cory Hardrict.

“I’m in love," the 47-year-old actress told The Shade Room. "But that’s all I’m going to say. I’m keeping this close to my heart."

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“I’m very grateful. I’m happy," added the Sister, Sister alum.

For those unversed, Tia called it quits with Cory in 2023 after 15 years of marriage.

Recently, the Twitch star took to her Instagram handle to reveal how traveling helped her recover from her divorce.

"Really, truly focus on self-care. Focus on what makes you happy and what brings you joy," she responded to a fan who asked how she recovered from the divorce.

"Build a tribe, a community of friends, a support system. Meditate. Try new hobbies. Read books on healing," continued Tia. "Spend time with your kids if you have them, or just surround yourself with people who genuinely love and support you.

The Family Reunion alum added, “Do things that feel fun and fulfilling. Travel, if you can. Traveling really helped me. It’s all about creating new experiences. The more experiences you have, the further away you get from that heavy, gut-wrenching feeling of divorce.”