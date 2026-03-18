



Photo: Victor Alli shares unique take on John Stirling's devotion to Francesca

Victor Alli has gotten candid about his character's sweet gesture towards his wife.

In a new confessional with Shondaland, Alli was asked about his character's speech in episode four about moving closer to his wife Francesca, played by Hannah Dodd.

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Weighing in on whether it also felt a little like foreshadowing his death, he answered, "You don't anticipate these things as the character."

He noted that his character was blissfully unaware of his impeding fate.

"Like, John doesn't know when he's going to die. So, when I was playing this character, even though I knew as the actor that the character eventually passes away, I wanted to make sure that he was present in all the scenes and everything he is saying isn't anticipating something else."

"It's like, 'We're here; we have all the time in the world.' And he meant that," he added.

"He wants to make this life great for them and to have a family, and so yes, I think he's very present at all times in everything," he concluded highlighting John's simple noble intentions.