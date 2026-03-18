Jennifer Aniston faces tough wedding call

Jennifer Aniston is said to be facing a major wedding dilemma with partner Jim Curtis.

Insiders revealed that as Aniston and Curtis plan their wedding, they debate whether to host a lavish ceremony or a private elopement. "The biggest conundrum for her is whether they should have a big wedding or just elope."

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"They've both had big weddings before, so in a lot of ways it makes more sense to elope," the source added.

However, source noted that while their friends have been big part of their relationship, the intimate route may bruise some egos.

The insider said, "Once Jen starts to invite some friends, there's big pressure to add more and more."

Adding that "there's the question of who they will have as their witness" in small wedding.

"It's very stressful because she has so many dear, dear girlfriends that she loves like family," the insider added.

Notably, Jennifer Aniston's pals Courteney Cox, Sandra Bullock, Amanda Anka and Molly McNearney are reportedly frontrunners to sign off her wedding to Jim Curtis. "She's very close to all of them, so Jen feels a weird pressure not to exclude anyone," the insider noted.