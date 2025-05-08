Maren Morris gushes over co-parenting experience with ex Ryan Hurd

Maren Morris about co-parenting experience with Ryan Hurd

Maren Morris is proving that co-parenting doesn't have to be complicated—or dramatic. The My Church singer, who finalized her divorce from fellow artist Ryan Hurd in January 2024 after five years of marriage, is keeping things refreshingly simple when it comes to raising their 5-year-old son, Hayes.

Since the former couple lives just five minutes apart, their co-parenting setup is basically a dream.

“Our stops are really easy,” Maren shared with The Zoe Report in an interview published May 7.

“And we’ll have family dinners.” No cross-town traffic jams or awkward rendezvous necessary—just chill handoffs and the occasional shared meal.

And don’t expect Maren to pack up and move any time soon either.

“My business manager tells me it needs to be a long-term home because of how much we renovated,” she explained.

Besides, she’s got the space just how she likes it. “I can just sprawl out all my skin care and display all my fragrances,” she joked, sounding like every self-care enthusiast’s dream roommate.

In fact, that extra breathing room has inspired a fresh take on relationships.

“I have joked that I want to be like Frida Kahlo and her husband and just live next door to each other,” she mused.

“If I ever meet someone that I want to be romantically linked to, I’ll be like, ‘You can live next door.’ Frida and her husband, their bedrooms were connected by a bridge. That’s about as close as I want to be to someone.”

When it comes to her day-to-day as a single mom, Maren is honest about the ups and downs.

“Those weeks I have him, the house is full of chaos and energy and laughter and scraped knees,” she shared. “And then, when he is not there, you have to recalibrate your alone-ness because you’re like, ‘Wow, this is just me in here now.’”

Still, even post-divorce, Maren and Ryan are showing that teamwork is alive and well. Back in September, they even posted a smiling selfie with Hayes after a game of tennis, playfully dubbing themselves “Parents of a future Federer.”