Jennifer Lawrence faces backlash for rehoming dog after incident with son

Jennifer Lawrence is at the centre of controversy after revealing she rehomed her chihuahua, Princess Pippi Longstocking.

For those unversed, the move came following an incident in which the dog bit her young son. The Hunger Games star, 35, discussed the situation during a screening of her movie Die My Love in New York City on Wednesday, joking that the bite made her want to “obliterate every dog.”

“After I had a kid, my dogs became so scary,” she said, noting that the animals are now staying with her parents.

Her fans online, however, found it offensive, with many expressing disappointment in Lawrence’s handling of the situation and her choice of words.

“You don’t dump your dog just because you had kids—you learn to teach your kids to respect your pet. Wow, I really don’t like her now,” one Instagram user wrote under a clip shared by E! News.

Another echoed the sentiments, writing, “YIKES… this is so disappointing,” while others stressed the importance of responsible pet ownership, sharing personal experiences with children and dogs, and urging Lawrence to “do better.”

Critics also took issue with Lawrence's flippant language. One wrote, “Using such a massive platform to normalize giving up a dog after a preventable incident, and to talk about obliterating dogs, is concerning.”

Another added, “Even if she didn’t mean she’d hurt a dog, that language minimizes their lives and can have real-world consequences for animals.”

Still, some defended Lawrence, emphasising parental responsibility and safety. “If she felt her dogs were unsafe around children, we shouldn’t judge her. A parent should always prioritize their child’s safety,” wrote a social media user identifying as a dog trainer and shelter founder.