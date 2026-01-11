Paris Hilton gets candid about Britney Spears' wellbeing

Paris Hilton says Britney Spears is “doing good” amid ongoing fan concern.

Hilton shared the update while attending the WWD Style Awards in Santa Monica on Friday, telling Daily Mail that the pop star is “doing good” and “doing really good” when asked how she was faring and whether the two had been in touch.

Hilton did not go into detail. The socialite and hotel heiress, 44, has been supportive of Spears, also 44, over the years and frequently spoken positively about her in interviews.

Hilton has also praised Spears’ resilience following years of legal and personal turmoil.

Fan concern surrounding Spears intensified in recent months due to her social media activity and several public incidents. Online, fans have been reacting to her videos, which showed erratic dancing, cryptic captions, and posts referencing her sons, as well as footage and photos that some viewers described as troubling.

In October, Spears drew attention for what witnesses described as unsteady behaviour at a restaurant in Thousand Oaks, California. A video later surfaced showing her leaving the venue and driving away.

Subsequent outings, including a separate incident at a Los Angeles wine bar, further fueled speculation about her well-being.

Spears has also shared emotional and abstract messages on social media reflecting on pain, loss, and personal struggles, which fans saw as signs of distress.