‘High School Musical’ alum Matt Prokop arrested on child pornography charges

Former teen actor Matt Prokop has been arrested and is being held without bail in Texas on multiple charges, including alleged possession of child pornography.

Prokop was taken into custody on December 24, 2025, in Victoria County, Texas, per TMZ. Local law enforcement has now confirmed that the 34-year-old remains in the county jail.

Besides the child pornography charge, Prokop is also facing one count of resisting arrest and two counts of resisting arrest, search, or transportation, authorities said.

Jail records indicate that he is currently being held without bail. It is unclear when he is expected to appear in court.

According to local outlet Crossroads Today, Prokop’s latest arrest is tied to an alleged bond violation from a previous arrest in May 2024, when he was charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

No further details about the investigation or the specific allegations related to the child pornography charge have been made public at this time.

The actor has a history of legal trouble tied to allegations of abuse made by his former girlfriend, Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland.

In 2014, Hyland accused Prokop of verbal and physical abuse during their five-year relationship. Court filings at the time alleged that he slammed her into a vehicle and choked her during an argument.

Following their breakup, Prokop was also accused of making violent threats, including allegedly threatening to kill Hyland’s dog and burn down her home. Hyland then obtained a restraining order against him, which required Prokop to stay away from her for three years.

Prokop’s acting career has been brief, with roles in High School Musical 3, Furry Vengeance (2010), Cougar Hunting (2011), and Struck by Lightning (2012), as well as a guest appearance on Modern Family.