Zara Larsson makes provocative political statement

Zara Larsson, a well-known Swedish pop singer, is furious as she reveals she cannot meet her boyfriend because he once had what she describes as a minor, non-violent drug offense of having marijuana.



She pens a lengthy note on Instagram Stories, beginning with several provocative political statements, “I love immigrants, I love criminals, I love trans people, I love abortions, I love queers, I love s***** women, I love contraception, I love welfare, I love socialism, I f****** hate ICE.”

Then, in another post, the Lush Life hitmaker explains the reason behind her first post, saying fans were texting her for more details.

She shares that strict immigration policies have barred her boyfriend from entering the United States for years because he has a criminal record.

“People in my DM are like “aahhh, criminals?!?!?!” Girl YES, heavy on that s***, the reason why my sweet, loving, kind, caring, compassionate, smart, generous, talented, thoughtful man can’t come to the US – AT ALL – to visit me ever since we got together almost 6 years ago is because he has a criminal record.”

But Zara adds that the offense he was charged with was a minor issue of possessing weed, which, in turn, had them spend time separately for months.

“Guess for what! Weed! Hahahahaha like?? Who gives a f****** f***?!? Actually, correction! He USED to have a record. It’s been so long since he smoked that spliff that it’s officially gone from his name and yet he still can’t get in. We spend months and months apart every year because of a little spliff over 6 years ago.”

The 28-year-old further suggests that having weed should be legal, and she claims that these policies have overwhelmingly affected the Brown and Black community.

I’m not saying it should be legal… wait… yes I am – but that’s another conversation. I’m just saying there’s thousands and thousands of people who go to jail and prison over non violent crimes like drugs, mostly black and brown people because of Ronald Reagan being racist in the 80s and f***** up communities."

“Idk about yall but I’d rather have someone smoking crack on my couch than a f***** ICE agent ewwwwwwwwww. They’re criminals too. Killing, kidnapping, violent, hateful ones,” she concludes.

It is worth noting that Zara has been dating Lamin Holmén, a Swedish dancer, since 2020.