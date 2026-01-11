Photo: Tom Blyth explains rationale behind choosing 'lighter' roles

Tom Blyth has opened up about his latest project and why he felt drawn to it at this point in his career.

While attending the premiere of People We Meet on Vacation on Tuesday, January 6, the actor spoke to Us Weekly about starring in the film and what led him to take on the role.

“I think I was just ready to do something fun,” Blyth explained when asked about his decision.

Looking ahead, the actor suggested he’s eager to continue in a similar direction with his future projects.

“I’m ready to do something light,” he said.

People We Meet on Vacation premiered on Netflix Friday, January 9.

The flick in discussion tells the story of unlikely best friends Alex and Poppy, who become travel buddies.

As life grows more hectic, their dynamic evolves, and feelings begin to escalate.

Reflecting on his recent body of work, Blyth admitted that the shift feels especially meaningful after a run of heavier material.

“I had done a lot of serious stuff back to back and I was kind of ready to do something that was going to lift up my soul a little bit,” he concluded.