Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun romance hits trouble

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun's new romance is reportedly in trouble due to constant messages sent to the actress.

The former record executive is said to be furious and disrespected by professional athletes messaging his girl.

Although Sweeney does not engage with any of them and block individuals who reach out to her, the situation has caused strained in her newfound relationship with Braun, making him feel "incredibly disrespected," according to The Sun report.

As per insiders more tensions have been caused after Sweeney met her former fiancé Jonathan Davino in Los Angeles last November.

"Sydney has always been fiercely independent," an insider said.

Adding, "She values time alone — whether that’s travelling by herself, going out with girlfriends, or just switching off."

However, Braun "prefers togetherness, and he’s still adjusting to that."

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun met at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's lavish wedding in Venice in June 2025, shortly after the Euphoria star's split from Davino.

An insider previously updated on the couple's relationship, saying, "Scooter and Sydney are going strong and things between them are great."

"They’re in a committed relationship and things are serious," they added.