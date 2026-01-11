Danielle Brooks recalls hilarious daughter moment

Danielle Brooks has recalled the time when her daughter Freeya lost a tooth.

In a new chat with PEOPLE Magazine, Danielle Brooks revealed a funny parenting moment when her 6-year-old daughter, Freeya, accidentally lost and swallowed a tooth.

"She lost her third tooth and she swallowed it on accident," Brooks, 36, shared.

Despite the mishap, she shared that the tooth fairy still made her rounds.

"This tooth fairy still showed up," the A Minecraft Movie star said.

She added, "She came. Yeah. She flew in literally on a plane and made sure she had her money."

It's worth noting that Brooks previously described her daughter as having a little bit of Beyoncé in her.

In October 2025, when asked if Freeya had started dance lessons, the Peacemaker actress revealed, "She takes dance, which is like tap and ballet, and I gotta see her perform."

"My daughter performed, and she was like Beyoncé, because she kind of found herself stepping in front of everybody, and so she really had her own Beyoncé moment. It was really cute. Diva in training."

Danielle shares Freeya with her husband Dennis Gelin, who she says is equally charmed by their daughter’s spirited personality.